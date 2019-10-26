Iqbal Mirchi case: Fourth accused sent to judicial custody

Rinku Deshpande, the fourth accused to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged properties deal involving late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, was sent to judicial custody by a special in-charge court on Friday.

Deshpande was arrested on Tuesday by the ED claiming that she had played a crucial role in the land deal of three properties belonging to Mirchi, which were shown to be in the ownership of a Trust to evade attachment by authorities since he was declared an absconding accused.

Deshpande was claimed to have received Rs 30.40 crore in her account after the deal was finalised. Two of the four accused, including Trust chairman Haroun Yusuf and broker Ranjeet Bindra, arrested earlier in the case, have also filed for bail. The court will hear their pleas next month.