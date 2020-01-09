Iqbal Mirchi case: ED seeks to issue non-bailable warrants against four accused

Iqbal Mirchi, a longtime associate of fugitive Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim. Iqbal Mirchi, a longtime associate of fugitive Pakistan-based don Dawood Ibrahim.

The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday sought non-bailable warrants against four accused, including Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), and family of Iqbal Mirchi for not cooperating with the probe in alleged money-laundering case against him.

The agency’s counsel, Hiten Venegavkar, submitted to the court Wednesday that Wadhawan has not cooperated and the agency is apprehensive he will abscond.

ED also sought warrants against Mirchi’s sons and his wife who live outside India and, despite being summoned, have not appeared for probe.

