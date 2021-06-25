Drug haul: NCB likely to question Iqbal Kaskar today

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will likely question Iqbal Kaskar, the younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, on Friday after his name surfaced during investigation into an alleged drug racket busted last week.

The NCB had sought Kaskar’s custody from Thane Central Prison on Thursday but could not get it due to procedural issues.

Kaskar is being probed in connection with a case of hashish being allegedly smuggled from Kashmir to Mumbai. The case came to light on June 15 after the NCB arrested three persons with the contraband from a room in a Dadar Gurdwara. Another person was arrested later. Overall, the agency recovered 5.5 kg of hashish from the accused persons. The NCB found that the substance was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir and during interrogation of the accused persons, Kaskar’s name cropped up.

Following this, the agency decided to take his custody to question him for a day under section 267 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

An officer said the NCB will most likely get Kaskar’s custody on Friday.

“We may just need his custody for a day to question him in connection with the information we gathered during the interrogation of the accused who are presently under arrest,” the official added.

Kaskar, who was deported from the UAE to India in 2003, has been lodged at the Thane Central Prison since 2017 in connection with several extortion cases.