Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Four IPS officials transferred; Shukla new Intelligence Commissioner

| Mumbai | Published: October 11, 2018 10:35:01 pm
Bombay High Court reprimands Pune top cop over delayed response to plea Maharashtra state Intelligence Commissioner. (File)

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has been appointed as the Maharashtra State Intelligence Commissioner, a senior official in the Maharashtra Home Department said Thursday. Four senior IPS officers were transferred Thursday, he said.

Shukla is currently posted as Additional Director General (ADG), Highway Traffic. Before that, she was Pune police commissioner.

Additional Director Generals of Police D Kanakratnam and Hemant Nagrale were promoted as Director General of Maharashtra state Security Corporation and Director General, Legal and Technical, respectively, the home department official said.

ADG Sandeep Bishnoi has been transferred to the Highway Traffic Police department, he added.

