IPS officer to challenge Maharashtra ACB chief appointment

Param Bir Singh, Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

IPS officer Sanjay Pandey Sunday said he will write to the state government challenging the appointment of Parambir Singh as Director General, Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), claiming it was a departure from convention.

Singh, who was previously Additional Director General (Law and Order), was promoted by the home department Saturday and appointed ABC chief, a position vacant since the appointment of Sanjay Barve as Mumbai Police Commissioner last month.

“The state government had told the Bombay High Court in a sworn affidavit that the second-most senior officer would be appointed as DG, ACB. But the government has not followed its own stated position. I will write to the government soon and bring this to its notice,” said Pandey, who is presently DG, Homeguards.

“It seems as though seniority doesn’t matter,” he added.

Singh, who is from the 1988 batch, superseded three officers — Pandey (1986), D Kanakaratnam, DG and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Security Corporation and Bipin Bihari, DG, Maharashtra State Police Housing Corporation, both from the 1987 batch.

Ever since the elevation of the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner to DG rank, the convention in the state has been to post the second senior-most DG to the ACB, which is currently probing several allegations of corruption including those against NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal.

