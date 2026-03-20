IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute to lead SIT in Ashok Kharat rape case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman by self-styled godman and numerologist Ashok Kharat.

The SIT will be led by senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, currently serving as Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune. An official said Satpute has taken charge of the investigation.

The case was initially registered at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik after the survivor accused Kharat of sexual assault. It was later transferred to the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Unit 1, Nashik.

Police said the woman had been visiting Kharat since 2022 and alleged that he assaulted her repeatedly under the pretext of performing religious rituals. She also claimed that he threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke about the abuse.