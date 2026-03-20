IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute to lead SIT in Ashok Kharat rape case

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman by self-styled godman and numerologist Ashok Kharat.
The SIT will be led by senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, currently serving as Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune. An official said Satpute has taken charge of the investigation.
The case was initially registered at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik after the survivor accused Kharat of sexual assault. It was later transferred to the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Unit 1, Nashik.
Police said the woman had been visiting Kharat since 2022 and alleged that he assaulted her repeatedly under the pretext of performing religious rituals. She also claimed that he threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke about the abuse.
Officials indicated that more victims may be involved. “Two other women have been identified, and we will record their statements soon,” an officer said, adding that the probe is still at a preliminary stage.
The SIT was formed on the directions of Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date. It comprises 5 to 10 officers from the crime branch, including women personnel.
During a raid at Kharat’s farmhouse in Mirgaon village in Sinnar, police seized documents, a pistol with live cartridges, and around 58 videos described as objectionable. Officials said some of these videos appear to show Kharat conducting rituals before allegedly assaulting women.
Kharat has been remanded in police custody till March 24. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.
Police said it is too early to determine the full extent of the case. “It may not be limited to a single victim, but further complaints are needed to establish that,” an officer added.
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