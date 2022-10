A day after the Maharashtra government rejected the Colaba police’s proposal to prosecute senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in an alleged phone-tapping case registered in Mumbai, the investigators submitted the application at Esplanade court on Friday and sought to not proceed with the case.

The Colaba police had registered a case against Shukla in March for allegedly tapping the phone conversations of NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.