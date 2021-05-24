IPS officer Jaijeet Singh appointed Thane Police Commissioner

Jaijeet Singh, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was on Monday appointed Thane Police Commissioner. Vineet Agarwal, who was Principal Secretary with the Home Department, will replace Singh as the chief of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

IPS officer Sanjay Saxena will be the new Principal Secretary of the Home Department.

It was the ATS under Singh that had made two arrests in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case. The case had been transferred to the Maharashtra ATS after allegations against dismissed cop Sachin Waze, who was investigating the case. Later the case was transferred to the NIA from the ATS.

Agarwal, who was Principal Secretary (Home), has in the past been special director with the Enforcement Directorate and held several posts in the city including Additional Commissioner of Police (central region).

Saxena was on study leave for the past year and recently joined the force as Additional DG (Special Operations). In the past he has held the post of Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Crime Branch.

Over the past few weeks there had been speculation about the next Thane Police Commissioner — seen as one of the most sought-after posts in the state after the incumbent Vivek Phansalkar was promoted and transferred as DG Police Housing.

The Thane Commissioner charge was held by IPS officer Suresh Mekala in the interim.