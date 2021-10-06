IPRS: 27 industrial parks nominated by Maharashtra assessed as ‘leaders’

Of the 30 industrial parks that Maharashtra nominated for the second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System, 27 have been assessed as “leaders”.

Of the 68 “leaders” countrywide, nearly 40 per cent are from the state, a release from the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Corporation said.

The second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) Report, prepared by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was launched by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on October 5.

The IPRS exercise was launched in 2018 to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development to spur industrialisation.

Across the country, 399 industrial parks and 50 Special Economic Zones were assessed on 45 parameters based on nominations provided by State Industrial Development Corporations / Union Territories / central departments. Maharashtra nominated 30 industrial parks for IPRS 2.0, the maximum number allowed.