scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

IPRS: 27 industrial parks nominated by Maharashtra assessed as ‘leaders’

The second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) Report, prepared by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was launched by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on October 5.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 6, 2021 10:35:40 pm
Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash . (File)

Of the 30 industrial parks that Maharashtra nominated for the second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System, 27 have been assessed as “leaders”.

Of the 68 “leaders” countrywide, nearly 40 per cent are from the state, a release from the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Corporation said.

The second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) Report, prepared by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was launched by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on October 5.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The IPRS exercise was launched in 2018 to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development to spur industrialisation.

Across the country, 399 industrial parks and 50 Special Economic Zones were assessed on 45 parameters based on nominations provided by State Industrial Development Corporations / Union Territories / central departments. Maharashtra nominated 30 industrial parks for IPRS 2.0, the maximum number allowed.

Click here for more

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement