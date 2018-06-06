IPL betting racket: Sameer Buddha’s statement recorded

THE THANE police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Sameer Buddha, brother of former police officer Suhel Buddha, whose name had cropped up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket. Besides summoning actor Arbaaz Khan after arrested bookie Sonu Jalan had named him, the police on Monday issued summons to Buddha and producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with the case. Parag Sanghvi did not appear before the police on Tuesday and is likely to appear in a few days.

According to Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire of the Anti Extortion Cell of the Thane crime branch, Sameer Buddha in his statement said that he and Jalan were partners in a spare parts plant at Vasai. “He admitted that the four wheeler — a white Honda City – being used by Jalan belonged to him. However, he said he had given Jalan the four wheeler so that he could travel to the spare parts manufacturing unit at Vasai. He said apart from that he had no connection with Jalan.”

Based on the interrogation so far, it does not appear that Sameer Buddha may have any link to the case, an officer said. The police are checking if anyone close to Sameer Buddha was linked to the racket.

An officer said that Parag Sanghvi could not appear before the authorities and was likely to visit Thane police on Wednesday.

Apart from this, during interrogation, Jalan also told the police about a film director who had placed bets on matches through him.

The Thane police said that the bets were placed over seven years ago and it was not linked to the case they were investigating.

Thane police had on May 16 arrested five bookies running a betting racket out of Dombivli.

Based on their interrogation, the police arrested Sonu Jalan, believed to be one of the top bookies with international links earlier this week. It was during interrogation of Jalan that the names of actor Arbaaz Khan, Sanghvi and Buddha came to the fore.

Jalan is in police custody till Wednesday.

