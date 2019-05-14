IPL 2019: Fans pour out on streets as Mumbai Indians take victory lap in open bus

Cheering fans poured out on the streets as the Mumbai Indians team rode on an open bus Monday evening to celebrate their Indian Premier League 2019 victory.

Advertising

The victory lap of the players began from Antilia, the residence of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, owners of the Mumbai Indians team, and concluded at the Hotel Trident at Nariman Point.

While traffic on Marine Drive was held up for a while, celebrations on the street trumped the 15-minute gridlock.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run to bring home the record fourth IPL trophy, in a nail-biting game that was decided on the very last ball.

Advertising

Ravindra Jadhav, a resident of Malad who came to Marine Drive with his friends, said, “I have come all the way to cheer my favourite IPL team. I did not see the matches in stadium but when I heard about this open bus victory lap, I thought I should come to Oberoi Hotel (Trident) after finishing my work. Mumbai Indians are the real champions.”

Some fans, however, were disappointed.

Soham Doshi, who came from Ghatkopar with his wife, said: “We missed the open bus by a few seconds. The moment we reached near the Air India building the bus entered into the Oberoi Hotel. We will sit here at Marine Drive for sometime and hope to see them while they will leave the hotel.”

According to the traffic police officers posted at Marine Drive, at about 9pm when cricketers of the Mumbai Indians franchise arrived at Marine Drive in an open bus, the crowd of fans started following their bus that led to a little disruption to traffic. “It was cleared within 15 minutes without causing a heavy traffic jam on the stretch,” said a policeman.