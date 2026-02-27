IOCL moves Bombay High Court against MSRTC’s five year diesel tender

Court issues notice; transport minister defends competitive bidding, says state could save up to Rs 200 crore annually 

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar, Omkar Gokhale
4 min readFeb 27, 2026 12:48 PM IST
The court has issued notice and listed the matter for hearing on March 24.IOCL has moved the Bombay High Court challenging MSRTC’s five-year diesel procurement tender. (Representative Photo)
A dispute between public sector oil major Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation over a proposed five year diesel procurement tender has reached the Bombay High Court.

IOCL has filed a writ petition challenging MSRTC’s e tender for the supply of high speed diesel to its bus fleet across Maharashtra for five years beginning April 1.

On February 24, a division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad issued notice to MSRTC and directed it to file its response. The bench observed that any decision taken in the meantime would be subject to the outcome of the petition. No interim relief has been granted. The matter will be heard next on March 24.

MSRTC floated the tender on November 11, 2025, inviting bids for supply of diesel to its 252 depots statewide. The undertaking operates over 16,700 buses and consumes around 10.87 lakh litres of diesel daily.

The initial deadline for submission of bids was December 2, 2025. IOCL has told the court that after queries from prospective bidders, MSRTC issued seven corrigenda and extended the deadline multiple times, most recently till February 24.

In its petition, IOCL stated that it has been supplying diesel to MSRTC for several years on a nomination basis without a competitive tender process. It said memoranda of understanding were executed from time to time and discounts were offered as sought by the corporation.

The company said it has installed fuel storage and dispensing infrastructure at 197 MSRTC depots and claimed that certain payments remain due from the transport body.

IOCL has argued that the tender conditions, particularly clauses relating to takeover of existing facilities by a new supplier, are ambiguous. It has referred to a February 18 communication from MSRTC stating that if a new supplier and the existing supplier fail to reach a mutual agreement, MSRTC would have the absolute right to intervene and decide the issue.

According to IOCL, this clarification does not adequately address concerns over valuation of infrastructure, financial liabilities and operational continuity. The PSU has sought quashing of the tender or, alternatively, setting aside of the clauses it has challenged.

MSRTC is yet to file its reply before the High Court.

However, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who also chairs MSRTC, has defended the decision to move to competitive bidding.

“Diesel for ST buses will now be purchased through a transparent tender process. This will increase competition and ensure better rates for the corporation. Other states are receiving higher discounts and Maharashtra should also benefit,” Sarnaik said.

He said MSRTC currently procures diesel mainly from IOCL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and receives a discount of Rs 2.70 per litre, recently increased by about 30 paise after discussions. This has resulted in annual savings of around Rs 10 to 12 crore.

In contrast, he said transport undertakings in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh receive discounts of over Rs 4 per litre, while Andhra Pradesh receives about Rs 5.50 per litre, largely due to competitive tendering.

MSRTC spends around Rs 3,400 crore annually on diesel. With 8,000 new diesel buses expected to join the fleet, the fuel bill could rise to nearly Rs 4,700 crore a year.

According to Sarnaik, even a reduction of Re 1 per litre could translate into savings of Rs 50 to 55 crore annually, while competitive bidding could potentially save the undertaking between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore each year.

The transport corporation has accumulated losses of approximately Rs 12,000 crore.

Sarnaik said the procurement process is being conducted in accordance with prescribed rules and that transparency would be maintained. The High Court will take up the matter again on March 24.

