Inviting Maharashtra’s masterchefs: State launches cuisine contest

Maharashtra’s tourism department has launched Maharashtra’s Masterchef, a recipe contest, with the aim to explore and showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage through its cuisine.

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT) said the contest would showcase the treasure trove of delicious, authentic Maharashtrian cuisine to the world, along with its traditional ingredients, cooking methods, and health benefits.

To participate, contestants have to submit a video recipe of a favourite Maharashtrian dish. The last date for submission is August 11.

While the contestant can submit multiple entries, the video must be a minimum of 30 seconds and a maximum of 15 minutes. The video size should be up to 100 MB. Also, a word document of the recipe containing the ingredients and the cooking method must be submitted along with the video of contestants preparing the dish.

From all the entries for the contest, the 15 best will be given Rs 10,000, while 40 winners will get Rs 5,000 each. Besides, 100 entries will get a prize money of Rs 2000. Also, the department will issue a guaranteed certificate of participation to the contestants.

The winners will be selected by a panel of experts and the recipes will be judged on the basis of innovative shooting style, presentation of food, regional Maharashtrian recipes, use of Maharashtrian ingredients and for keeping the dish healthy.