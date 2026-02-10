Seven interstate migrant workers rescued from bonded labour in Ahilyanagar

The workers from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh said they were recruited by local agents who promised supervisory jobs with monthly salaries of ₹18,000 to ₹21,000.

Seven inter-state migrant workers were rescued from bonded labour at a wheel rim manufacturing unit in the MIDC industrial area of Ahilyanagar where they were allegedly confined for months, denied wages and subjected to threats and physical abuse.

Among the rescued is Moti Singh, 16, from Jawaritola village in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district. Two months after joining work, his right hand was caught in a machine, severing three fingers. The contractor allegedly provided only basic first aid and concealed the incident.

Once the wound partially healed, Singh was forced to resume heavy loading work despite his injury. He remains traumatised and could not speak when contacted.