Internet services restored, curfew lifted partially in Amravati

Amravati City Police Commissioner Arti Singh allowed internet services to be restored Friday afternoon and passed an order to lift the curfew in the city from 9 am to 6 pm. From now, the curfew will begin again at 6 pm and end at 9 am.

The Indian Express had reported Friday that the decision on the issues will be taken today. The city has been under curfew for seven days since Saturday last week soon after violence erupted during a bandh called by BJP.

Thursday, the curfew was relaxed between 11 am to 5 am only for essential services like buying groceries, medicines and vegetables. Government services like banks resumed and government employees were allowed to go to their workplaces.

However, private traders’ associations told The Indian Express that they have suffered massive losses worth crores on a daily basis and are agitated over the curfew. The city police arrested 240 people, including several BJP leaders like former state ministers Pravin Pote Patil, Jagdish Gupta and Anil Bonde, who had called the bandh Saturday which led to the violence.