Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

International passengers arriving at Mumbai airport will be tested to curb spread of Covid-19

As per the CSMIA, these travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests.

The RT-PCR testing facility for international arriving passengers at CSMIA is located in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area, after the health screening counters. (File)
In the wake of the current Covid-19 situation and cases been identified in international countries, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai as a preventive measure and to curb spread of Covid-19 will carry out random post-arrival testing of international passengers starting from today (December 24th), as per the official statement issued by the CSMIA Management. Decision of testing the international travellers has come following the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Two percent of all International passengers arriving at CSMIA shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport. As per the CSMIA, these travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests. Passengers are required to submit the samples and continue with their onward journey. The lab shall make provisions to send the digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly

The RT-PCR testing facility for international arriving passengers at CSMIA is located in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area, after the health screening counters. The testing facility will be available around the clock, free of cost for passengers who have been randomly selected by the airlines.

CSMIA has appointed an ICMR approved & NABL accredited laboratory for the Covid-19 testing. The airport has made a provision for six registration counters and three sampling booths for the Covid-19 testing process. CSMIA has also ensured that messages on preventive measures and details of the latest advisories are placed strategically across the Terminal and CSMIA’s digital platforms. All stakeholders have also been sensitized and informed to follow directives laid down by the authorities from time to time.Moreover, their teams will be available to assist passengers with regards to implementation of the guidelines issued by Government authorities, as per the CSMIA.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 10:28:56 am
