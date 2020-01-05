Set up international exhibition centre in Mumbai: CM Thackeray to Industry Dept

Officials from the department said Thackeray took review of the status of projects and discussed bringing more of them in the state, which will generate employment. (Source: Shiv Sena) Officials from the department said Thackeray took review of the status of projects and discussed bringing more of them in the state, which will generate employment. (Source: Shiv Sena)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday took review of the Industry Department and directed it to set up an international exhibition centre in either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

Officials from the department said Thackeray took review of the status of projects and discussed bringing more of them in the state, which will generate employment. “While providing financial incentives to industries for investments, employment generation should be kept as the main criteria for it,” Thackeray said.

An official said Thackeray also asked about projects which could not materialise in the state in the last few years. “He asked us the reasons behind that, and for ways to bring these projects,” the official said adding that Thackeray also asked the department to take initiatives to set up division-wise industries, considering the geographical and environmental situation of each division.

