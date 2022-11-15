scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

International cruise ship docks at port after 2-year gap

As per the Mumbai Port Trust, which is the authority for cruise ships anchoring at the city shoreline, 28 international cruise ships will visit in the cruise season that starts from October and ends in May.

According to Mumbai Port Authority, India has an opportunity to attract international cruise operators. (Representational/File)

International cruise ships are returning to India after a span of two years. M V Viking Mars is the first international cruise ship, operated by Switzerland-based Viking, to dock at Mumbai Port on November 13 where it will stay till November 15. Carrying 834 passengers, said cruise has come from Oman (Muscat) and is on its way to Goa.

As per the Mumbai Port Trust, which is the authority for cruise ships anchoring at the city shoreline, 28 international cruise ships will visit in the cruise season that starts from October and ends in May. In 2019-2020, before Covid-19 pandemic, five Indian ports handled 149 international ship movements with 2,26,329 passengers. The maximum number of international cruise ships were handled by Mumbai and Cochin at 44 each, followed by Mormugao (38), and New Mangalore (21) that year.

According to Mumbai Port Authority, India has an opportunity to attract international cruise operators. Indian ports are focusing on this segment targeting to receive around 955 ships and 40,00,000 passengers by 2041, out of which Mumbai port is expected to handle around 700 ships and 32,00,000 passengers.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 03:33:29 am
