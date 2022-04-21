International conference in Mumbai next month to promote cruise, river tourism

With an aim to promote cruise and river tourism, the Mumbai Port Authority will organise its first ever international cruise conference in the state capital on May 14 and 15.

Speaking to media persons while unveiling the event logo and mascot, ‘Captain Cruzo’, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Indian cruise market has the potential to grow by 10 times over the next decade driven by rising demands and disposable incomes.”

The two-day conference will showcase business opportunities in the country’s cruise tourism sector, highlight the regional connectivity, promote building of new destinations and attractions such as lighthouses and disseminate information about the country’s preparedness for developing the sector.

“Cruise tourism is one the most vibrant and fast-growing components of the leisure industry. India did have a promising start in 2017 when the first international cruise stopped here at the Mumbai port where over 1800 passengers experienced their first international voyage from an Indian port. Since then, cruise tourism in India has increased manifold,” Sonowal said during an online conference. “In 2017-18, 238 cruise ships with 1.76 lakh passengers called on ports in India. The largest ship ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ visited Mumbai Port in 2019. However, the Covid pandemic and the resulting suspension of business in 2020 caused a major blow to the cruise industry,” he added.

Sonowal said the sea-cruise terminal coming up at Indira Dock Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is expected to be commissioned by 2024. The terminal will have a capacity of handling 200 ships and a million passengers per annum.

Speaking on the significance of the conference being held in Mumbai, the minister said, “Being a central place of the maritime sector in the country, this conference will attract more global players.”

The conference will also highlight ports like Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, New Mangalore and Lakshwadeep on the west coast and Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Andaman ports on the east coast as cruise hubs of the nation.