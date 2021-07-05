Interim orders passed by courts on eviction, demolition to be kept in abeyance till Aug13: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that interim orders passed by various courts and authorities in Maharashtra and Goa after April 9 pertaining to eviction, demolition and dispossession, which are still in operation, will continue to be kept in abeyance till August 13 in view of the pandemic situation. Last month, the court had said that the orders will continue to be kept in abeyance till July 9.

The court had on April 16 passed an order that eviction, demolition, and dispossession should not be carried out during the pandemic until further directions and granted parties liberty to move HC in case of emergency.

A four-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justices A A Sayed, S S Shinde and P B Varale passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition on the extension of protection to those who are unable to access justice due to restricted functioning of courts amid the pandemic.

“Lockdown restrictions are not eased to such an extent that access to justice is freely available. In view of prevailing circumstances, an administrative committee of HC on July 1 had decided to function in a restricted manner till the next review meeting held at the end of July,” the bench noted.

“In view of this the interim order of April 16, 2021, is extended till August 13, 2021, or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” the bench held.

The court on Saturday had said it cannot permit lawyers to travel by suburban local trains at least till the end of July as the Maharashtra State COVID-19 Task Force apprehended a third wave of the pandemic in a short time.

The bench will sit next to decide on further extension of interim orders on August 9.