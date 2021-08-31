Interim orders passed by courts on eviction, demolition in abeyance till September 30: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that interim orders passed by various courts and authorities in Maharashtra and Goa after April 9 on eviction, demolition and dispossession, which are still in operation, will be kept in abeyance till September 30 given the uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 10, the court had given ‘breathing time,’ and said that the orders will continue to be kept in abeyance only till August 31 and not beyond that as the ‘crisis arising out of ‘second wave’ was on the wane, leading to easing of lockdown restrictions.”

The court had, on April 16, passed an order that eviction, demolition, and dispossession should not be carried out during the pandemic until further directions, and granted parties liberty to move the high court in case of emergency.

A four-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, and Justices A A Sayed, K K Tated and P B Varale passed the order while hearing a suo moto petition on the extension of protection to those who are unable to access justice due to restricted functioning of courts amid the pandemic.

The HC has resumed partial physical hearing of cases from August 2, given the improving Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The HC has also decided to take steps to implement a hybrid system for the functioning of the courts in the state. The HC decided to continue the restrictive functioning of courts.

On Tuesday, advocate Uday Warunjikar for the association of lawyers submitted that advocates and litigants continue to be restricted from travelling by suburban local trains and till such time those restrictions are not removed, access to justice would be difficult, therefore sought the interim orders to continue for at least four more weeks.

However, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state government submitted that interim relief may extend only for a fortnight and not for a month so that it would serve as a warning to all litigants that “if they wish to enforce their rights, they can start approaching the court.”

However, the full bench said that considering the ‘situation of uncertainties and upcoming festivities around this time,’ it would ‘pose threat to humankind’, and therefore the interest of justice would be sufficiently served if the protective interim orders are extended till September 30.

The court orally raised concerns over crowds at beaches in Mumbai including Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Marine Drive, and said, “if the crowds are not controlled or restricted then we will face the same situation as last year. We need to learn from our experience.”

The HC said that it was informed by experts that the third wave of Covid-19 is knocking at the doors and if safety protocols are not followed strictly then the state will face imminent danger. “The expert was of the view that at least till April 2022 the nation may not get rid of Covid.”

The bench referred to the HC administrative committee meeting held on Monday led by CJ Datta and consisting of representatives of state and central governments, along with representatives of lawyers associations which was briefed by the assistant commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, Dr Rahul Pandit from the Supreme Court-appointed taskforce for Covid-19 management had informed the committee that at least till the end of April 2022, the country may not get rid of the ill-effects of Covid-19 “According to Dr Pandit, the third wave is knocking on the doors and unless Covid-appropriate behaviour is maintained, the state would again face imminent danger,” the bench recorded and extended the interim relief till September 30.