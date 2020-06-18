Interim orders passed by courts in Maharashtra and Goa to continue until July 15, says HC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice A A Sayed, Justice S S Shinde and Justice K K Tated said: “The lockdown is still on. Complete access to justice is yet at a distance. (Representational Image) A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice A A Sayed, Justice S S Shinde and Justice K K Tated said: “The lockdown is still on. Complete access to justice is yet at a distance. (Representational Image)

A four-judge bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered that all interim orders passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa, which are in operation, shall continue until July 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passing a suo motu order, the bench said that orders for eviction, dispossession and demolition already passed by the courts will also remain in abeyance until July 15, unless directed otherwise.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice A A Sayed, Justice S S Shinde and Justice K K Tated said: “The lockdown is still on. Complete access to justice is yet at a distance. Having regard to prevailing situation, in exercise of powers inherent in the High Court and to serve the ends of justice, the order dated March 26, since extended by an order dated April 15 and operative until today, is continued and it shall be in operation till July 15, 2020, if not directed otherwise in the meanwhile.”

“Liberty is, however, reserved for a party to apply for vacating the interim order by making an application before the appropriate court,” it added.

