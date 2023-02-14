Interfaith marriage: Opp to form committee to oppose govt panel, resolve to ensure it is dissolved

To protest against the Maharashtra government’s Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee and resolving to ensure it is dissolved, Opposition parties on Monday decided to form a working committee over the issue and hold protests across the state.

The decision was taken in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, CPI and VBA in Mumbai. It was organised by Salokha Samiti under the banner of All India Secular Forum. Prominent Mumbaikars, including lawyers, writers, activists, film-makers and actors were present in the meeting.

Pawar, who was seated in the audience, suggested names of Fouzia Khan and Jitendra Ahwad as representatives from NCP for the working committee, an organiser and spokesperson from Salokha Samiti said. Also present at the programme were NCP MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress president Ashok Jagtap, SP leader Rais Shaikh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manish Kayande, CPI(M) leader Uday Narkar and CPI leader Milind Ranade.

Neela Limaye from state Mahila Congress, who was one of the organisers, said, “We decided on two main points. One is that the government resolution (GR) that set up the interfaith marriage committee should be quashed. The opposition has also decided to form a working committee and plan a strategy to oppose the committee at the district level. We will create awareness and pressure the government to withdraw it.”

Sule said, “Scientific temper is required for progress but presently, it is completely opposite (in policy). Policymaking is a very serious issue. It has many unintended consequences. These thoughts betray regressive ideas and thinking. Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of agitations against regressive thinking. Many of our progressive policies have been adopted by the central government. We will protest this decision also.”

Shaikh said, “For any resolution, there is a process of law. In this case, there was no cabinet discussion, no conversation with anyone, no suggestions from people or from other elected representatives. In the GR, there is no SOP on how to go about this. It does not say only woman can complain, in fact anyone — be it a neighbour or an organisation can come and complain to the committee about an interfaith marriage, and ask for information. We (SP) have also decided to take legal recourse. This is an attempt to build a kind of image about a community, to spoil how it is perceived. And this is not just about the Muslim community, it is an unconstitutional GR, and goes against the very spirit of our country.”

Addressing the media at Mantralaya after the meeting, Minister for Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “The interfaith marriage committee was formed after the Shraddha Walkar murder. There is no opposition to the committee among the people. Take a look at the GR, there is nothing offensive.”