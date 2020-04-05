Interest in ancestral property devolves on son through parents and their peaceful living: Bombay HC

In view of this, the Court inferred that no case was made out by the son and dismissed his plea seeking to set aside eviction order. (Representational Image) In view of this, the Court inferred that no case was made out by the son and dismissed his plea seeking to set aside eviction order. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court observed that the ancestral property of a family can pass on to the son through the parents, and the life, dignity, liberty, and property of the parents is of paramount importance. The court observed this during the hearing of a case of restraining a son and his wife from living with his old-age parents.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Sadhana S Jadhav refused to interfere in the eviction order passed by sub-divisional officer in the case. Justice Jadhav passed an order last month in a plea filed by the son challenging the eviction order.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav dismissed the plea and observed, “Although the said property is ancestral property, the Court cannot be oblivious of the fact that the interest in the said property, would devolve upon the petitioner (son) through the parents. As on today, the life, liberty, dignity, and property of the respondents is of paramount importance.”

The son told the court that he and his wife had been living in the ancestral property for a long time and eviction was invalid and arbitrary.

The son, in his case, claimed that the said property was not self-acquired by the parents and therefore he and his wife had the right to stay in the house. He added that his parents abused the dignity of his wife.

Advocate Niranjan Mundargi, who was representing the parents, said that they had filed a cheating case against their son for misappropriating nearly Rs. 2 crore from their two bank accounts during the time when the parents had gone to visit their daughter in Singapore.

The parents added that their son and his wife had also started harassing them and even though parents arranged for son’s bail, the harassment continued and therefore approach was made to a sub-divisional officer, who passed eviction order.

In view of this, the Court inferred that no case was made out by the son and dismissed his plea seeking to set aside eviction order.

However, in respect of the ancestral property and well-being of old aged parents under the Maintenance of Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007, the court noted that by all means, the interest of the parents and senior citizens needed to be protected.

