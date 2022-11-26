scorecardresearch
Inter-school essay competition at Campion School today

Congress leader Dr Shashi Tharoor will be the chief guest at the inaugural edition to be held at the cchool.

The winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. (Representational Image)

The Campion School in Mumbai will hold an inter-school essay competition on Saturday in the memory of its two iconic teachers Joe Sheth and Stanley Gomes.

Congress leader Dr Shashi Tharoor will be the chief guest at the inaugural edition to be held at the cchool. The contest will see students from 30 schools write an essay on the topic provided by jury chairperson and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and the school’s English department. The entries will be judged by a panel of eminent writers, including Twinkle Khanna and Namita Devidayal. The winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

