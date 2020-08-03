Intense rainfall likely in Mumbai over next 48 hours, IMD issues red alert

Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also likely to receive heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also likely to receive heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mumbai is set to witness a week-long spell of intense rain with the southwest monsoon poised to intensify into a very active phase over southern and western India. Mumbai will have to brace itself for extremely heavy rainfall and possible waterlogging in the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (to take action) with forecast of “extremely heavy” rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad over the next 48 hours. IMD classifies rain over 204.5 mm/day as ‘extremely heavy’ rain.

An orange alert has been issued for Thursday with heavy to very heavy rain predicted at isolated places in Mumbai. While an orange alert was issued for Monday as well, the city recorded light rainfall on the day. In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 4 mm of rain while the Colaba station recorded 7 mm of rain. The rain is likely to intensify from Monday night in the city.

“East-West wind convergence and shifting of the monsoon trough over the southern portions of the west coast becoming more active are likely to strengthen over Arabian Sea and along the west coast due to increase in north-south pressure gradient and strengthening of winds. Under the above favourable scenario, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over Konkan and Goa during August 3 to 5. In Mumbai, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely on August 4 and 5,” read IMD’s Sunday Bulletin.

Following the red alert issued by the IMD, the civic body has put its disaster management unit, fire brigade on alert. In L-ward (which covers Kurla, Sakinaka), officials have been asked to monitor Mithi river’s water level and prepare for evacuation of residents living on its banks. To flush out floodwater from low-lying areas in the city, 299 de-watering pumps will be deployed.

Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also likely to receive heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Independent meteorologists said Mumbai could expect around 500-550 mm rain in four days this week. The average August rain for the city is 585.2 mm. The rainfall in June was deficient. However, with above normal rainfall recorded in July, Mumbai has recorded 84.1 per cent of its seasonal rainfall, in just two months. The IMD’s Santacruz station has recorded 1,901 mm rainfall since June 1. The average rain recorded in the four monsoon months – June to September – is 2,260.4 mm.

