‘Intelligent traffic system on e-way’: Devendra Fadnavis

THE Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will soon have an Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while replying to a calling attention motion raised in the Assembly about the accident that killed Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete recently.
Fadnavis also announced an independent investigation by a police officer of additional DG rank. Speaker Rahul Narvekar also announced a one-day special programme for drivers of all legislators on Wednesday at Y B Chavan auditorium. He said the ITMS will be used to check trailers and heavy vehicles leaving lanes and accidents, if any, can be reported on ITMS.
Fadnavis said that Mete’s driver has been changing statements and they want to check if there is foul play. In the Legislative Council, Fadnavis claimed that the number of accidents on the expressway has come down from 359 in 2018 to 200 in 2021 and the number of deaths on the route from 114 in 2018 to 88 in 2021.
