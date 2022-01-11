scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

Insurers told to clear Covid cocktail therapy claims

🔴 “The Authority has come across instances of denial of claims and / or deduction of expenses incurred towards ‘antibody cocktail therapy’ treatment for Covid-19, under the pretext that the said therapy is an experimental treatment,” Irdai said in a circular to insurance firms.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 11, 2022 12:52:29 am
“It may please be noted that the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) has been given emergency use authorization (EUA) in May 2021 by CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) in our country,” it said.

Irdai has asked insurance companies to accept claims towards “antibody cocktail therapy” treatment for Covid-19.

“The Authority has come across instances of denial of claims and / or deduction of expenses incurred towards ‘antibody cocktail therapy’ treatment for Covid-19, under the pretext that the said therapy is an experimental treatment,” the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a circular to insurance firms.

More from Mumbai

“It may please be noted that the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) has been given emergency use authorization (EUA) in May 2021 by CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) in our country,” it said. “Insurers are advised to review the claims denied/ deductions made in such claims and take appropriate action for ensuring that the claims are settled as per terms and conditions of the policy.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement