Insurers told to clear Covid cocktail therapy claims

Irdai has asked insurance companies to accept claims towards “antibody cocktail therapy” treatment for Covid-19.

“The Authority has come across instances of denial of claims and / or deduction of expenses incurred towards ‘antibody cocktail therapy’ treatment for Covid-19, under the pretext that the said therapy is an experimental treatment,” the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a circular to insurance firms.

“It may please be noted that the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) has been given emergency use authorization (EUA) in May 2021 by CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) in our country,” it said. “Insurers are advised to review the claims denied/ deductions made in such claims and take appropriate action for ensuring that the claims are settled as per terms and conditions of the policy.”