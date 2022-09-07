scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Insurance firm offers scheme for members of LGBTQ community, live-in partners

In a step forward to provide better health insurance coverage to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer expanded the definition of ‘Family’ by including the community, live-in partners, and live-in relationships.

The insurer expanded the definition of ‘family’ by including the community, live-in partners, and live-in relationships (Representational/File)

In a welcome act, insurance companies are coming up with new health coverage schemes for the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual, among others) community. On the fourth anniversary of the Supreme Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) announced that it will offer health protection to members of the community and members in a live-in relationship.

In a step forward to provide better health insurance coverage to the LGBTQIA+ community, the insurer expanded the definition of ‘Family’ by including the community, live-in partners, and live-in relationships.

Under the comprehensive health insurance product — FG Health Absolute —customers can access value-added services like tele-counselling, webinars on mental and physical health, vouchers for wellness centres, fitness, sports and diagnostic centres and regular health check-ups to ensure a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“In keeping with our focus of being an ‘inclusive’ insurer, with this product, we are also taking an important step by expanding the scope of ‘family’ for our health indemnity products, to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and members in a live-in relationship,” said Anup Rau, managing director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, in a statement to the press.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

When The Indian Express asked if the insurance will cover surgeries like genital reconstruction or sex change, among other procedures, a representative said, “Treatment for change of gender is right now not covered. I think the idea of the products is to first bring them under the definition of ‘family’ and get
the recognition to normalise these relationships.”

Representatives of LGBTQIA+ community have welcomed the move. “It was the need of the hour. The Supreme Court verdict changed the idea of family…. the expansion of the definition of the family is really a stepping stone,” said Ria Sharma, a member of the community. “At the same time, there is a need to sensitise people for social acceptance. Queer couples often met with stares when they go out together,” added Ria, who is gender-fluid.

Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist from Mumbai, also expressed satisfaction over the new changing trend in the insurance sector. “Transgenders have guru-chela relations where the chelas are like children to the guru. They are families to us. So, we should also be able to enjoy the benefits of insurance where I can nominate my chelas,” she added.

Advertisement

Last year, on the third anniversary of the SC verdict, Axis Bank, in line with its ‘DilSeOpen’ philosophy, announced #ComeAsYouAre, a charter of policies for their employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ community. They introduced the new policy, as part of which all employees of the bank were provided the facility to include their partners for mediclaim benefits irrespective of gender, sex and marital status, as per their statement posted on the official website of the bank.

Some activists also raised the need for government to provide such insurance coverage. “It has been four years now since the SC verdict. It is high time the
government also includes us in public schemes, such as LIC,” added Sawant.

More from Mumbai

September 6 marks the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment, which decriminalised homosexuality under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. It also allowed LGBT individuals to engage in consensual intercourse without fear of imprisonment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:43:49 am
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad case: NIA Court allows Jyoti Jagtap to receive ‘non-objectionable’ books in prison

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022
Live Updates

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement