Insurance brokers flag commission caps; policyholders, jobs at risk

The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) said the measures could undermine insurance brokers, who are legally required to act in the customer’s interest, unlike tied agents.

Insurance brokers have opposed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI’s) proposed reforms on insurance distribution, warning that the broad commission caps and a one-third cut in insurers’ expense limits could weaken customer service, reduce jobs and slow insurance expansion.

The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) said the measures could undermine insurance brokers, who are legally required to act in the customer’s interest, unlike tied agents. Brokers compare policies, negotiate coverage and help policyholders with claims. The association questioned why an independently appointed broker should receive less remuneration than an insurer’s tied agent.

It cited regulator data showing 69% of complaints against general insurers relate to claims, while 63% of complaints are decided in customers’ favour.