Instagram ‘swag’ to prison cell: How the Lawrence Bishnoi gang uses viral reels to lure youngsters into joining it

The majority of the seven accused arrested in connection with the Rohit Shetty firing case are in their early twenties and fit the profile of youngsters from North Indian states who, in recent years, have been enamoured by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through their social media presence.

According to officers, the seven accused arrested Monday said in their initial interrogation they were “motivated by several accounts linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang on Facebook and Instagram, glorifying their work”.

The Mumbai police nabbed the men in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Haryana and UP. The city police have named Shubham Lonkar as the mastermind of the firing at Shetty’s Juhu bungalow, which was carried out earlier this month.

The gang’s social media presence consists of “fan accounts” that upload reels featuring its members projecting a sense of “swag,” at times even from court premises.

From ‘fan accounts’ to DMs

In October 2023, the Punjab Police informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, heads of state police forces and anti-terror agencies that they had blocked over 6,000 such social media accounts.

The Mumbai police, which have had the gang in their crosshairs for the past two years, said they are also monitoring social media accounts linked to the group and getting them blocked. They found that, unlike Mumbai’s underworld of yore, which operated under layers of secrecy, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang openly used social media platforms.

“While we cracked down on the gang’s social media accounts, it is not possible to keep it down all the time as new accounts can be created,” an officer said.

A UP STF officer said that during the initial interrogation, the arrested accused said they were lured by social media to work for the gang and had an opportunity when someone from their village linked to the gang approached them.

The gang cultivates its image through “fan accounts” on platforms such as Instagram. These accounts share reels, photographs of young men posing with AK-47 rifles, and videos of Lawrence Bishnoi attending court hearings in Bhagat Singh T-shirts.

These accounts are usually the first to share posts claiming responsibility for attacks or killings carried out by gang members. These posts garner thousands of likes on social media, keeping the aura of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang alive.

“Since they already have a platform, the gang does not find it difficult to create an impression among youngsters through reels uploaded online. A lot of times, youngsters send Direct Messages to these social media accounts ‘requesting an opportunity’ to work for them,” said an officer.

‘New life in Canada’

While underworld gangs in the past had to look for sharpshooters and pay them large sums, some youngsters who approach the Bishnoi gang are just excited to work for them and ready to carry out a task for a pittance, said the officer.

The officer said that there are several Bishnoi fan accounts that have added 302 and 307, the now-scrapped Indian Penal Code sections for murder and attempt to murder, to their Instagram handles to boast of their criminal nature, make a statement, and also catch the eye of those at the top layers of the gang.

An officer said another lure that was at least initially promised by the Bishnoi gang to these youngsters who come from impoverished or broken families is the promise of a “new life” in Canada.

“Youngsters look at these glamorous reels and think they could be the next big thing and are willing to do anything to achieve it. It is only when they land in prison for years that they realise the folly of their actions,” an officer said.

Anuj Thapan, one of the six accused in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, allegedly died by suicide in the Crime Branch lock-up after his arrest.