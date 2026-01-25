Inside the last train ride of Alok Singh: Colleague recounts the horror

Trivedi, who was with the Maths teacher who lost his life inside the local train, recalls the moments before and after the attack and the frantic effort to save his colleague’s life.

Alok Singh on the same local train when Singh was fatally stabbed allegdely by a fellow passenger at Malad station on Saturday eveningAlok Singh (left) was fatally stabbed allegedly by a fellow passenger at Malad station on Saturday evening; grieving relatives of Singh. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Sudhir Trivedi, a lecturer at N M College, was travelling with Alok Singh on the same local train when Singh was fatally stabbed allegdely by a fellow passenger at Malad station on Saturday evening. In a first-person account narrated to Pallavi Smart during the funeral of Singh, Trivedi recalls the moments before and after the attack and the frantic effort to save his colleague’s life.

I was travelling with Alok that evening. We both teach at N M College in Vile Parle, though we do not travel together every day because our timings vary. That day, we got a share-rickshaw till Andheri station and decided to board a Borivali-bound local from there.
I had suggested that we could have tea outside the station, but Alok said he was in a hurry, so I did not insist. We went straight inside to catch the train.

Since it was between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, we expected the train to be crowded. Still, what happened was completely shocking.

Because I live in Nalasopara, I stood further inside the compartment. Alok stood near the door, in the gangway, as he had to get down at Malad. As the train was about to reach Malad station, a man rudely asked Alok to move ahead so that he could get down. Alok replied that there was a woman passenger standing in front of him.

Suddenly, the man attacked Alok. At first, I thought he had punched him on the side of his stomach. It was only later that I realised he had stabbed him. I saw the man jump off the train immediately. I ran after him when Alok called out to me from behind. When I turned back, I saw blood coming out of his wound.

I rushed to Alok and pressed my handkerchief against his wound to stop the bleeding. I shouted at people climbing the foot-over bridge to stop the attacker, but nobody seemed to understand what had happened or paid attention.

Some passengers on the platform came forward and gave their handkerchiefs to help control the bleeding. We made Alok sit on a bench on the platform, but within a couple of minutes, he fell unconscious. After some time, the police arrived and took him to the hospital.

I gave the police a physical description of the attacker based on what I had seen and remembered. Later, around midnight, I was shown CCTV footage and I identified the attacker.

Even now, I keep thinking that if we had stopped for tea for just a few minutes, this might never have happened.

