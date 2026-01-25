Inside the last train ride of Alok Singh: Colleague recounts the horror

Sudhir Trivedi, a lecturer at N M College, was travelling with Alok Singh on the same local train when Singh was fatally stabbed allegdely by a fellow passenger at Malad station on Saturday evening. In a first-person account narrated to Pallavi Smart during the funeral of Singh, Trivedi recalls the moments before and after the attack and the frantic effort to save his colleague’s life.

I was travelling with Alok that evening. We both teach at N M College in Vile Parle, though we do not travel together every day because our timings vary. That day, we got a share-rickshaw till Andheri station and decided to board a Borivali-bound local from there.

I had suggested that we could have tea outside the station, but Alok said he was in a hurry, so I did not insist. We went straight inside to catch the train.