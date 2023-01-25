scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

DRI seizes 30 MT of insecticides worth Rs 16.8 crore, links smugglers to Chinese suppliers

Officials claim that Chinese suppliers are linked to the seizures, as the probe reveals the syndicate was smuggling the insecticides Chlorantraniliprole.

Listen to this article
DRI seizes 30 MT of insecticides worth Rs 16.8 crore, links smugglers to Chinese suppliers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the past month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted several consignments of insecticides and seized 30 metric tonnes (mt) worth Rs 16.8 crore.

Officials claim that Chinese suppliers are linked to the seizures, as the probe reveals the syndicate was smuggling the insecticides Chlorantraniliprole and Abamectin Benzoate by declaring them as ‘vinyl acetate ethylene copolymer’, with illegal proceeds from sales being sent to them through hawala network.
DRI officials said import of insecticides requires a legal permit from the Central Insecticides Board.

“The law mandates that the importer and suppliers/manufacturers get registration from the Board.  The rules aim at ensuring quality standards are met before usage of insecticides. All these requirements were flouted by the smugglers,” said an official.

During the investigation, DRI officials learnt that the syndicate was operating in complicity with the Chinese suppliers. Chinese suppliers were intentionally mis-declaring the insecticides as vinyl acetate ethylene copolymer in their documents to facilitate the smuggling, said officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

 

More from Mumbai

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 01:18 IST
Next Story

Gukesh D plays out draw with Magnus Carlsen in Rd 9 of Tata Steel Masters Wijk

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close