DRI seizes 30 MT of insecticides worth Rs 16.8 crore, links smugglers to Chinese suppliers

In the past month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted several consignments of insecticides and seized 30 metric tonnes (mt) worth Rs 16.8 crore.

Officials claim that Chinese suppliers are linked to the seizures, as the probe reveals the syndicate was smuggling the insecticides Chlorantraniliprole and Abamectin Benzoate by declaring them as ‘vinyl acetate ethylene copolymer’, with illegal proceeds from sales being sent to them through hawala network.

DRI officials said import of insecticides requires a legal permit from the Central Insecticides Board.

“The law mandates that the importer and suppliers/manufacturers get registration from the Board. The rules aim at ensuring quality standards are met before usage of insecticides. All these requirements were flouted by the smugglers,” said an official.

During the investigation, DRI officials learnt that the syndicate was operating in complicity with the Chinese suppliers. Chinese suppliers were intentionally mis-declaring the insecticides as vinyl acetate ethylene copolymer in their documents to facilitate the smuggling, said officials.