INS Vindhyagiri-MV Nordlake collision: HC limits German firm’s liability to over Rs 30 crore against Navy claim of Rs 1,397 crore

The Bombay High Court recently held that the merchant vessel Nordlake (MV Nordlake) was entitled to limit its liability to over Rs 30 crore instead of about Rs 1,397 crore damages sought by the Indian Navy for its collision with INS Vindhyagiri 12 years ago in January 2011.

MV Nordlake, owned by a German company based out of Hamburg, in its 2014 plea had contended that the Rs 1,397.76 crore damages sought by the Navy in its suit were in excess of the amount it was to pay and the company had “absolute right” to limit its liability as provided under Section 352A of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

A single-judge bench of Justice N J Jamadar on February 17 passed a judgment in which it referred to a past high court verdict in the Murmansk Shipping Company v. Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd case. The bench observed that “the right of a ship owner to limit his liability (in certain claims for loss of property, life, damage, etc in connection with ship operations) under Section 352A of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 was absolute, and regardless of whether the ship owner was at fault or not”.

“The aggregate principal liability of the plaintiff (MV Nordlake) for all claims in respect of all losses and damages in respect of all property claims and consequential losses resulting from the aforesaid collision shall be in the sum of special drawing rates (SDR) 27,89,234,” the court ordered. As per the present conversion rate, the amount is to the tune of Rs 30.78 crore. The judge added that the principal sum of SDR shall carry interest at the rate of 12.75 per cent per annum from January 30, 2011, the date of the collision, till the date of the order.

The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement the official reserves of its member countries.

The bench restrained the Indian Navy and other claimants from exercising any right against any property or assets of MV Nordlake.

After the request made by the Indian Navy to stay the execution of order considering its ramifications on its claim and to seek further relief to file an appeal against it, the high court stayed the operation and implementation of its decision for six weeks.

On January 30, 2011, a navy warship sustained damages after a collision with a merchant vessel in the navigational channel of the Mumbai harbour. INS Vindhyagiri was entering the harbour when the container ship MV Nordlake collided with her.

MV Nordlake was being closed upon by three approaching vessels and the confusion ultimately resulted in the collision. The naval ship was then taken to the port. However, it sank at the berth on the following day.

Thereafter, the Indian Navy had filed a suit in the high court against Nordlake seeking it to be held up. After the German company had deposited Rs 33,98,90,000 (Rs 33.98 crore) as security, the vessel was released.

MV Nordlake filed a counter plea seeking to limit its liability to pay damages for the collision. It had sought from the court to constitute a fund to limit its liability and for the same, it sought to withdraw the amount it had deposited in a suit filed by the Navy, which the court allowed.

Senior advocate Atul Rajyadhayksha for the German vessel submitted that apart from the Navy, no other person had made claims in any other court in India or elsewhere for loss or damages due to collision and sought to limit its liability.

In response, the Indian Navy through senior advocate Rahul Narichania opposed the plea and claimed that the collision was solely due to negligence by MV Nordlake and therefore it was not entitled to limit its liability. The Navy argued that it would suffer irreparable loss if MV Nordlake’s plea was allowed

However, the bench said the Navy’s case was “primarily founded on an incorrect impression” that the ship owner’s right to limit the liability was not absolute.