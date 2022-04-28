INS Vikrant cheating: Bombay HC extends interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son till June 14

The Bombay High Court Thursday extended till June 14 interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya in connection with a cheating case alleging swindling of funds collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

The high court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to father-son duo till April 28 and asked them to co-operate with the probe while seeking the investigation progress report from the Mumbai police. On April 20, a single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had granted interim protection from arrest to Neil after it had earlier granted the same to Kirit on April 13. The court had noted that in the event of arrest, applicants be released on bail after furnishing personal bond of Rs 50,000 and sureties in like amount and asked the duo to attend the investigating agency.

On Thursday, when the father-son duo’s anticipatory bail pleas came up for hearing, the judge said that interim protection was already given in the pleas and wondered why it was listed on “supplementary board” which contained only those matters where no interim relief had been granted. Kirit was present in court during the hearing on Thursday.

Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, representing Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police, said that there was some further investigation which was yet to be done. The bench asked the applicants to attend the investigating agency whenever called and said that the interim relief will be continued till the next hearing on June 14.

While granting interim protection to Kirit, the court had observed that the first information report (FIR) indicated that allegations were mainly based on media reports. “Though there were specific allegations of misappropriation of Rs 57 crore, there was no material on record to indicate on what basis the complainant had arrived at the said figure, the court observed. “It is also to be noted that the complaint had been lodged in 2022 for money allegedly collected in 2013,” the bench had said. It had prima facie observed the complaint was “vague” and had granted interim relief to Kirit.

A complaint of cheating was filed at the Trombay police station by a former Indian Army man claiming that a donation drive was started by Kirit in 2013 to prevent INS Vikrant from being decommissioned and scrapped. He said in his complaint that Kirit, his son Neil and others had collected funds by setting up donation boxes at various locations in the city.

The complainant said that due to the significance of INS Vikrant, including its contribution to the 1971 war, he contributed Rs 2,000. He learned in 2014 that the warship was scrapped and auctioned to a company for Rs 60 crore. The complaint said that Kirit had tweeted that he had written a letter to the governor in 2013 on the contribution Mumbaikars were ready to make. The complainant alleged that the governor’s office in a reply said no money was received from Somaiya in 2013-14.