INS Vela, fourth Scorpene-class submarine, commissioned into Indian Navy

The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned India’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine INS Vela at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, in the presence of the chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.

It has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France.

Addressing the commissioning event, Admiral Singh said on Thursday that INS Vela can undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. “INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today’s dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing Navy’s ability to protect India’s maritime interests,” he sad, news agency ANI reported.

Vela is named after a decommissioned submarine Vela, which served the Navy from 1973 to 2010. The earlier Vela belonged to Foxtrot class submarine of Soviet origin. The submarine is equipped with C303 anti torpedo countermeasure system, and can carry up to 18 torpedoes or Exocet anti-ship missiles or 30 mines in place of torpedoes.

This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. On November 21, the Navy commissioned warship INS Visakhapatnam.