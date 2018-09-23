Inquiry into funds of 2 garment units: One unit shifted project site without govt approval

(Representational) (Representational)

An inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis into how two garment units in Osmanabad allegedly attempted to cheat the government and still managed to get state funds has revealed further violation by one of the units. The unit has shifted the project site and even started construction without the government approval.

On March 20, The Indian Express reported that two cooperative textile units — Tararani and Sai Mahila garment co-operative societies — based in the Kadaknathwadi village of Osmanabad’s Vashi taluka, were granted funds despite a 2014 inquiry report that concluded that the two had committed “serious irregularities in depositing their own members’ share capital for the proposed units as required under the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) scheme”.

Over seven years, the two companies withdrew money multiple times from what was stated to be the members’ share capital for the projects.

Also, one of the companies also transferred almost its entire share capital by cheque to the other, which the latter then presented to officials as evidence of its share capital.

Following the report in The Indian Express, Fadnavis had directed secretary, Textile Department, to probe the matter and submit a report within a month.

The inquiry, conducted by Atul Patne, textile secretary, has found that the two garment units withdrew the members’ share capital multiple times. They justified this by saying that “the two units deposited 10 per cent members’ share capital into the bank accounts before the funds were granted to them”.

However, the inquiry has not probed the other issue of how one unit transferred almost its entire share capital by cheque to the other unit.

Besides, the inquiry report reveals that Tararani Mahila garment co-operative society, on November 24, 2017, purchased land in Akharwai village in Latur district, claiming that it was not possible to build the project on the existing land in Kadaknathwadi village in Osmanabad.

The society, on February 8, 2018, submitted a proposal to the Textile Director, seeking approval for a change of site. The proposal is still pending for approval at the state government level, says the inquiry report.

“The society, however, has already commenced the construction of project on the proposed site, submitted for approval, and the construction is completed up to plinth level as the per the photographs made available by society,” notes the report.

It further says that the Sai Mahila garment co-operative society has completed 55 per cent construction of project as per the certificate submitted by the society’s architect.

The report, which has suggested no action against the two units, was submitted by Patne in June 8, 2018 and was approved by Fadnavis on August 9.

Officials from the Textile Department admitted that as per norms, Tararani Mahila garment co-operative society should have taken approval before commencement of construction.

“It seems the society has assumed that the government will give approval to a change of site and has gone ahead with starting the construction. Normally, a project site is finalised by government that verifies a proposal submitted by a society mentioning business prospects,” said an official requesting anonymity, adding that the post-facto approval is likely to be given for the change.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App