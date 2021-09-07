Probe panel to issue warrant against ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh for not appearing before body

A commission of inquiry headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal on Tuesday said a warrant will be issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before the body.

Singh was to appear for evidence before the commission that was formed by the Maharashtra government to probe allegations of corruption made by Singh against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has challenged the scope of the commission before the Bombay High Court.

The commission had earlier imposed fines on Singh for not being present before it during the previous three hearings. He was asked to pay Rs 5,000 for not being present on the first occasion while fines of Rs 25,000 were imposed on him twice.

The commission will now hear the matter on September 22.