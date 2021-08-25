scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Must Read

Inquiry commission imposes Rs 25,000 fine on ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh

This is the third time that the committee has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. The committee will now hear the matter on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 25, 2021 3:49:50 pm
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

An inquiry commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it.

This is the third time that the committee has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. The committee will now hear the matter on Monday.

Also Read |Fourth FIR against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze for extorting hotelier at Goregaon

In his plea seeking adjournment, advocate Anukul Seth submitted on behalf of Singh that the Bombay High Court was hearing a plea filed by Singh challenging the scope of the committee and its right to send him the summons.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The commission adjourned the matter till Monday after imposing costs on Singh. Incidentally, the Bombay HC that was to hear the petition filed by Singh against the Commission on Wednesday has also adjourned the matter till Monday.

Click here for more

The commission was set up by the Maharashtra government following the allegations of corruption made against former home minister Anil Deshmukh by Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 25: Latest News

Advertisement