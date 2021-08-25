Inquiry commission imposes Rs 25,000 fine on ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh

An inquiry commission headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it.

This is the third time that the committee has imposed costs on Singh for seeking adjournment in the hearing. The committee will now hear the matter on Monday.

In his plea seeking adjournment, advocate Anukul Seth submitted on behalf of Singh that the Bombay High Court was hearing a plea filed by Singh challenging the scope of the committee and its right to send him the summons.

The commission adjourned the matter till Monday after imposing costs on Singh. Incidentally, the Bombay HC that was to hear the petition filed by Singh against the Commission on Wednesday has also adjourned the matter till Monday.

The commission was set up by the Maharashtra government following the allegations of corruption made against former home minister Anil Deshmukh by Singh.