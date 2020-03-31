Innovations To Fight COVID-19: IIT-B designs UV sanitiser that can sterilise wallets, purses, small items

The portable sanitiser. (Express photo) The portable sanitiser. (Express photo)

Students and faculty of IIT-Bombay’s Industrial Design Centre (IDC) have developed a portable UV sanitiser which can sterilise wallets, purses and other small items that are passed on from hand to hand.

The portable UV sanitiser has been made using stainless steel kitchen containers and aluminium mesh. Right now, is it in the proof-of-concept stage and has been designed based on a study published in a journal “PubMed”, by the US National Library of Medicine. The study, published in January this year, demonstrates how ultraviolet C Light can inactivate Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrom Coronavirus, Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Virus, and Nipah Virus.

“Sanitising gel cannot be used on objects, which may also be carriers of the virus. This includes papers, files, currency notes and phones. In the coming week, we will experiment with the dosage and surfaces, and conduct trials in the hospital. So far, we have used materials available in the lab,” IIT-Bombay dean (research and development) Milind Atrey told The Indian Express. “If we are to scale this, we will need to source materials from outside. We expect the industry to then come forward and liaison the technology.” He added that the idea of sanitising bigger surfaces and working on different models is also being explored. IDC professors Kums P Kumaresan, Purbha Joshi and Ambarish Kunwar have been involved in the making of the gadget.

The institute has also been making its own cottons masks, which are double-layered and washable. So far, the institute has made over 100 masks and plans to make 1,000 more, for use by IIT-Bombay security and hospital staff. The institute will be distributing the masks through NGOs and whoever else approaches them, Atrey said. IDC has also collaborated with a company called Applied Systems to manufacture face shields using helmet visors.

IIT had, earlier, developed apps to help keep quarantine violations in check. A meeting also took place in the institute on Monday, with faculty members and deans, to discuss different possibilities in which the university can generate output to help combat COVID-19.

