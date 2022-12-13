Innovations designed by school kids to be displayed at IIT Bombay’s Techfest this weekend

The 26th edition of the Techfest (December 16-18) – the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay – is all set to be back offline after a gap of two years. The festival, which is known to put on display a host of technological innovations, will also have a separate line-up of prototypes of innovations designed by school-going kids this year. Titled ‘The Young Innovators’ – this segment of the fest is being organised in collaboration with the NITI Aayog.

The innovations will include prototypes of a robot that is designed to protect elderly people from falling so that they do not suffer serious injuries. Goggles with sensors to detect if the driver is sleeping and automated Barry gates on traffic signals to stop vehicles when the signal turns red, among others, will also be on display.

The Techfest Exhibitions is one of the biggest crowd-puller events of the festival. A considerable number of children also throng the exhibition as part of school trips. “The idea is to introduce children to a wide range of technology innovations taking place nationally as well as internationally; including those used in defence services,” said an organiser.

Pavithra Pilli, media head for Techfest, said: “Each team had the liberty to select a problem best appealing to them and present a working model of technological solution for the same. With help from NITI Aayog, participating teams of young innovators were provided with the opportunity to visit their nearest Tinkerers’ Laboratory to develop their working model for the selected problem statement. Over 1,500 students from several teams displayed their creativity and ingenuity during zonal rounds held in October.”

Five short-listed teams – from Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Jaipur, Nagpur, and Mumbai – will compete in the finals to be held during the three-day festival on the Powai campus of IIT-Bombay from December 16-18.

“Over 50 young innovator ideas will be on display during Techfest exhibitions this year,” added Pilli.

The Techfest will also host a slew of workshops conducted by IIT professors, among others, for school students.