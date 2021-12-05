Mumbai: After infant, 27-yr-old injured in Worli cylinder blast dies

Another person injured in Tuesday’s cylinder blast incident in Worli succumbed to his burns around 9.45 am at BMC-run Nair hospital on Saturday. A four-month-old boy, also injured in the incident, had died at the hospital late Tuesday.

Officials from BMC’s Disaster Management Cell said the deceased, Anand Puri (27), was critical. Early Tuesday, four persons, including infant Mangesh Puri, had sustained injuries in the cylinder blast that took place at BDD Chawl 3. All were rushed to Nair hospital.

Late at night, the infant died. Following this, a video surfaced on social media where it could be seen that while the injured sought help, no hospital staff attended to them.

On Friday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani (Health) informed the BMC Standing Committee that a doctor, an MBBS student and a nurse have been suspended for alleged negligence. A committee has also been formed to probe the incident.

The BMC said the two other injured – Vidya Puri (25) and Vishnu Puri (5) – have received 60 per cent and 20 per cent burns, respectively, and have been shifted to Kasturba hospital for treatment. “Their condition is stable,” said an official from the burn ward of Kasturba hospital.