Mumbai: 2 injured as tree falls on Tardeo road

Two people were injured after a tree fell on them at Tardeo on Saturday. The incident took place around 8 am at Sane Guruji Road, opposite Jariwala Building.

According to Disaster Management Cell officials, the victims, Mansoor Alam and Sanjay Prajapati, are being treated for their injuries at Nair Hospital.

Prajapati reportedly suffered a severe head injury. Officials said that some vehicles were damaged in the incident as well. “The cause is yet to be ascertained,” an official said.

Six people have lost their lives in different tree fall incidents in 2019. Every year, just before the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors trim trees to avoid such incidents.