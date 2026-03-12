‘Infringement on women’s rights’: 35 civil society groups oppose draft anti-conversion bill
Feminist collectives, social justice organisations, student groups and minority organisations representing Muslim, Christian and Dalit communities urged the state government to withdraw the draft law, referred to as a “love jihad” law.
Among the groups opposing the proposal are Mumbai for Peace, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Bombay Catholic Sabha, India Love Project, Dalit Human Rights Defenders Network, Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, and Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal.
As many as 35 civil society organisations on Wednesday opposed the Maharashtra government’s proposed anti-conversion legislation, calling it an infringement on women’s rights and personal freedoms.
Feminist collectives, social justice organisations, student groups and minority organisations representing Muslim, Christian and Dalit communities urged the state government to withdraw the draft law, referred to as a “love jihad” law.
Last week, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 2026, which seeks to curb unlawful or forced religious conversions. The proposed law provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, representatives of the organisations raised concerns over provisions expected in the bill, based on media reports and similar laws enacted in other states. These include a requirement to seek permission from a designated officer before conversion, a 60-day advance notice of conversion, and post-conversion registration within 25 days — failing which the conversion could be declared invalid.
They also flagged provisions allowing relatives or, in some cases, members of the public to file criminal complaints alleging coercion.
“The law violates the constitutional rights to life and personal liberty, privacy, and freedom of religion,” said Teesta Setalvad, secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace. Setalvad is among the petitioners who challenged similar laws in nine states before the Supreme Court of India in 2020 – the matter remains pending.
Lawyer Lara Jesani of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties said freedom of religion includes the right to convert.
Story continues below this ad
“In a patriarchal society, the law will become a weapon in the hands of families, vigilante groups and the state machinery to prevent women from marrying partners of their choice or converting of their own will,” she said. She added that Hindu women marrying Muslim men would be disproportionately targeted amid ongoing “love jihad” campaigns.
Also present at the press conference was Dominic Savio Fernandes, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Bombay. “Although the law is titled a freedom of religion act, it contradicts its intention and seeks to take away that freedom. Conversion is an adult’s decision, not the parents’ or the state’s,” he said.
The organisations said the draft law has not yet been made public and criticised the lack of transparency. They demanded wider consultations with women’s groups, minority communities and other stakeholders before any legislation is introduced.
They also argued that existing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are sufficient to deal with cases of coercion or forced conversion.
Story continues below this ad
Among the groups opposing the proposal are Mumbai for Peace, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Bombay Catholic Sabha, India Love Project, Dalit Human Rights Defenders Network, Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, and Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
... Read More