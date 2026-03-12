‘Infringement on women’s rights’: 35 civil society groups oppose draft anti-conversion bill

Among the groups opposing the proposal are Mumbai for Peace, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Bombay Catholic Sabha, India Love Project, Dalit Human Rights Defenders Network, Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, and Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal.

As many as 35 civil society organisations on Wednesday opposed the Maharashtra government’s proposed anti-conversion legislation, calling it an infringement on women’s rights and personal freedoms.

Feminist collectives, social justice organisations, student groups and minority organisations representing Muslim, Christian and Dalit communities urged the state government to withdraw the draft law, referred to as a “love jihad” law.

Last week, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 2026, which seeks to curb unlawful or forced religious conversions. The proposed law provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, representatives of the organisations raised concerns over provisions expected in the bill, based on media reports and similar laws enacted in other states. These include a requirement to seek permission from a designated officer before conversion, a 60-day advance notice of conversion, and post-conversion registration within 25 days — failing which the conversion could be declared invalid.