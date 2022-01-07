Mumbai: Infrastructure block to affect train services between Thane and Kalva

The Central Railway will operate 36 hours of infrastructure block starting 2 pm Saturday till 2am Monday on the Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations to complete the work on the fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva.

The block will result in cancellation of Suburban train services at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli railway stations.

The railways also advised commuters boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan stations, respectively.

The railway informed that the administration has made arrangements to run buses in coordination with Municipal authorities for the benefit of passengers.

Meanwhile, trains originating and terminating at Dombivali will not be available during the entire block period, a statement from Central Railway said. It added, slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva stations.

As many as 14 long distance train services will also be cancelled.

According to an official, the newly-laid track between Thane and Vitava Road underbridge will be cut and connected to the existing down and up slow lines. Similarly, insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodelling and alteration in interlocking arrangements at Thane and Kalva will be carried out during block period.

Below is a list of trains that will be affected due to the infrastructure block

Mail/Express Services:

Cancellation of Express trains journey commencing Friday and Saturday

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140Nagpur-Mumbai Sevagram Express

17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyrani Express

11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071/12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109/12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Also read | Mumbai: First building of BDD chawl cluster in Dadar demolished as redevelopment project begins

Cancellation of Express trains journey commencing Sunday and Monday

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination of Express trains at Pune

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express (journey commencing Friday and Saturday)

11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express (journey commencing Saturday and Sunday)

Short Origination of Express trains from Pune

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express (journey commencing Sunday and Monday)

17318 Dadar-Hubballi Express (journey commencing Saturday and Sunday)