Infra sector offers diverse opportunities: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Friday urged investors to come forward and invest in the infrastructure sector stating that it offers a diverse array of investment opportunities. He was addressing a National Conference on Investment Opportunities in Highways, Transport and Logistics in Mumbai.

Stating the benefits of the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, Gadkari said the policy will reduce pollution, improve tax revenues, grow the automobile sector, boost exports and create jobs.

The Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Policy aims to create an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles. Under the policy, nearly 50-70 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) will be set up across the country in the next 5 years to cater to the expected demand for scrapping of unfit vehicles in a safe manner.

Speaking about the benefits of projects under the Bharatmala programme, he said, “The travel time from Mumbai to Delhi, via road, will go down from 48 hours to 12 hours within one year. Road projects and multimodal infrastructure projects will reduce logistics costs and boost manufacturing, increase exports and help the economy grow.”

Bharatmala Project is the umbrella flagship programme for national highway development with focus on improving efficiency of freight and passenger movement along with development of allied infrastructure projects.