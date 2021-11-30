Maharashtra: Infosys to provide free online courses to college students

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Infosys has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Higher and Technical Education in Maharashtra to provide over 3,900 online courses that will help college students get skill-based education while they pursue regular education in college, thus increasing their employability.

Uday Samant, state Minister for Higher and Technical Education, along with senior officials of Infosys addressed a press conference in Mantralaya on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Samant said that 40 lakh students across Maharashtra will benefit from these courses. The duration of the courses ranges from three hours to 150 hours, on subjects like computer programming language, cloud technology, artificial intelligence as well as business communication, economics, communication skills, writing skills and leadership skills. The students will take online exams and receive a certificate upon completion of the training.

Workshops will be conducted on a pilot basis for the staff from two colleges in Nagpur and Ratnagiri. Soon workshops will be done for all colleges in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Thirumala Arohi, vice-president at Infosys, Bengaluru, said, “The 3,900+ online courses available on Infosys Springboard platform will help students with relevant knowledge and improve their employability. All the courses are offered free of cost. We will help each college create a microsite, which they can curate with courses specific to their students. Colleges can also author content, assessments and certifications. As part of CSR, we have entered into an MoU with the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education to provide these courses free of cost, which otherwise would have cost the government crores of rupees and years to implement.”