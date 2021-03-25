Inform why no FIR in Pune woman death case: High Court to Mumbai government

The woman fell from the balcony of her house last month and was declared dead at the hospital.

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the state government as to why an FIR in the case of a woman’s death in Pune last month has not been filed yet. The woman fell from the balcony of her house last month and was declared dead at the hospital. Former cabinet minister in the state government, Sanjay Rathod’s name was linked to the woman. Rathod resigned last month due to the uproar on the woman’s death.

A division bench of Justice S P Deshmukh and Justice Girish S Kulkarni on Wednesday was hearing a PIL by BJP leader Chitra Wagh, seeking the registration of an FIR and a probe by a special investigation team. Wagh has also sought a transfer of the investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Wagh said the state government had failed to register an FIR.



Earlier this month, the court, while hearing a plea by the woman’s father, directed media organisations to observe restraint while reporting or publishing “any content” regarding woman’s death. It also asked television channels to “scrupulously follow guidelines”, which it laid down while hearing PILs against the “media trial” in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare opposed the plea and said the petition was not maintainable and said the petitioner had remedies available to approach the magistrate seeking FIR registration.



The bench told Thakare, “Considering the material on record, at least you should respond as to why FIR is not registered.” The court will hear the PIL after two weeks.