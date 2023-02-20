Influencer Sapna Gill, others in Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’ case sent to judicial custody

The four people who were arrested in a case of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation involving India cricketer Prithvi Shaw were Monday produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, Shobhit Thakur, Sahil Singh and Rudra Solanki are the accused in the case. An officer said, “Gill was arrested on Thursday while the remaining three were nabbed on Saturday, after which they were produced before a court and all the accused were remanded in police custody till Monday.”

Police produced them again in court on Monday afternoon and sought three days’ custody for quizzing them, but the accused were instead remanded in judicial custody.

Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer representing Gill, said, “My arguments were that section 384 (extortion) is not applicable since there is no delivery of any valuables. While another section, 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) — which was later added by police — is not applicable as there’s no mention of any death or life threats to Prithvi or anyone in the FIR.”

The police complaint filed by Shaw’s friend Ashish Yadav alleges that he, the cricketer and a friend, Brijesh, were having dinner at Hotel Sahara Star’s cafe on February 15, when Shaw was harassed by Gill and Thakur for selfies despite his having obliged them initially. When Shaw refused more selfies, the two allegedly misbehaved with him.

Yadav told the Oshiwara police that after dinner, they saw the man standing outside with a baseball bat. He allegedly hit their car’s front windshield with the bat.

Police said that sensing more trouble, Yadav let Shaw leave in another car. He and Brijesh waited for some time and then left in their car.

Advertisement

Around 4am, Yadav noticed that a car and a few men on motorcycles were following them. The six people on motorcycles and two others in the car, including Gill, abused Yadav and those accompanying him after stopping their vehicle, as per the police complaint.

Police said that one of the accused broke the car’s windshield with a baseball bat and that Gill threatened Yadav with a false complaint while demanding Rs 50,000.

“Gill and Thakur are the main accused in the case, while the other two were part of the group that attacked Shaw and his friends,” said an officer.