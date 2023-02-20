scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Social media influencer Sapna Gill, three others get bail in Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’ case

Their lawyers applied for bail soon after they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, three others get bail in Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’ caseCricketer Prithvi Shaw reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after Shaw refused them for selfies, in Mumbai. (PTI)
Social media influencer Sapna Gill, three others get bail in Prithvi Shaw 'attack' case
The four people arrested in a case of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation involving India cricketer Prithvi Shaw were granted bail by an Andheri court on Monday, hours after they were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

The lawyers of the accused—social media influencer Sapna Gill, Shobhit Thakur, Sahil Singh and Rudra Solanki—applied for bail after they were sent to judicial custody.

Also Read |Who is Sapna Gill, arrested over alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car?

An officer said earlier, “Gill was arrested on Thursday (Feb 16) while the remaining three were nabbed on Saturday (Feb 18), after which they were produced before a court and all the accused were remanded in police custody till Monday.”

Police produced the accused again in the court on Monday afternoon and sought three days’ custody for quizzing them, but they were instead remanded in judicial custody.

Police also informed the court that they had recovered a baseball bat and a cricket bat that were allegedly used in the crime.

Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer representing Gill, said, “My arguments were that section 384 (extortion) is not applicable since there is no delivery of any valuables. While another section, 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion)—which was later added by police—is not applicable as there’s no mention of any death or life threats to Prithvi or anyone in the FIR.”

The police complaint filed by Shaw’s friend Ashish Yadav alleges that he, the cricketer and a friend, Brijesh, were having dinner at Hotel Sahara Star’s cafe on February 15, when Shaw was harassed by Gill and Thakur for selfies despite having obliged them initially. When Shaw refused more selfies, the two allegedly misbehaved with him.

Yadav told the Oshiwara police that after the dinner, they saw the man standing outside with a baseball bat. He allegedly hit their car’s front windshield with the bat.

Police said that sensing more trouble, Yadav let Shaw leave in another car. He and Brijesh waited for some time and then left in their car.

Around 4am, Yadav noticed that a car and a few men on motorcycles were following them. The six people on motorcycles and two others in the car, including Gill, abused Yadav and those accompanying him after stopping their vehicle, as per the police complaint.

Police said that one of the accused broke the car’s windshield with a baseball bat and that Gill threatened Yadav with a false complaint while demanding Rs 50,000.

“We are currently on the lookout for four others who were part of the mob,” said an officer.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 21:48 IST
